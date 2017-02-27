RT Finds Avid Audience in House of Lords

It turned out that members of the upper house of the UK Parliament regularly watch the news during their meals.

"All the Lords want is for news to be on 24/7. Sometimes it's switched to the BBC, at other times Sky News and occasionally Russia Today, just anything apart from daytime telly," a man operating the googlebox in the peers' canteen told express.co.uk.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy RT Nominated for 13 Awards at Prestigious Int'l New York TV Festival

Earlier, it was also reported that RT had secured 13 finalist spots, surpassing CNN and BBC at the prestigious international New York Festivals World's Best TV & Films competition.

Among the nominated works are RT's coverage of the evacuation of US and UK citizens from Yemen following the Saudi anti-Houthi airstrikes, its special report on the UN General Assembly meeting in September 2015 and RT America's coverage of the Baltimore protests.

В столовке Палаты лордов смотрят RT. У меня все. https://t.co/vVq83jPNzO — Маргарита Симоньян (@M_Simonyan) 27. Februar 2017

​Margarita Simonyan: House of Lords Watch RT in canteen. That's all.