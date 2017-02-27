RT Finds Avid Audience in House of Lords

It turned out that members of the upper house of the UK Parliament regularly watch the news during their meals.
"All the Lords want is for news to be on 24/7. Sometimes it's switched to the BBC, at other times Sky News and occasionally Russia Today, just anything apart from daytime telly," a man operating the googlebox in the peers' canteen told express.co.uk.
Among the nominated works are RT's coverage of the evacuation of US and UK citizens from Yemen following the Saudi anti-Houthi airstrikes, its special report on the UN General Assembly meeting in September 2015 and RT America's coverage of the Baltimore protests.
В столовке Палаты лордов смотрят RT. У меня все. https://t.co/vVq83jPNzO— Маргарита Симоньян (@M_Simonyan) 27. Februar 2017
Margarita Simonyan: House of Lords Watch RT in canteen. That's all.
