UK Gov’t Rules Out 2nd Scottish Independence Referendum Amid Brexit

LONDON (Sputnik) – The spokesman was commenting on the media reports suggesting that Scots were potentially getting ready to call for another referendum in March, when May is expected to trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty, thus starting the negotiations on the issue of leaving the European Union.

"The query will not be whether or not there might be a second referendum, it’s whether or not there needs to be one – and the clear reply to that’s no …The specter of one is creating pointless uncertainty and division," the spokesman said, as quoted by the Current News Bulletin.

The Scottish people already made their choice in 2014 and they do not want another independence vote, the spokesman stressed.

Earlier in February, a BMG poll demonstrated that support for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom rose by 3 percent to 49 percentage points in January after the UK prime minister unveiled her plan for a "hard Brexit" and a Panelbase survey showed that a total of 41 percent of Scottish people favor independence from the United Kingdom, regardless of whether or not Scotland remains in the European Union.

After the United Kingdom held the 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that Scotland would consider taking the second vote on independence, claiming that the Brexit referendum outcome neglected Scotland’s willingness to stay in the European Union.

On February 1, UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said that the UK government would not grant the Scottish authorities the power to hold another independence referendum as Sturgeon must respect the results of the 2014 independence vote, when Scotland voted against becoming an independent state, and the United Kingdom’s choice to leave the bloc. A day later, a spokeswoman for May said that the UK government did not see any changes in public opinion that could be the reason for holding the second referendum on Scottish independence.