18:00 GMT +327 February 2017
    OSCE headquarters, Vienna

    Europe’s View of Russia’s Activities Changing State Duma Deputy Speaker

    © Flickr/ UK in Austria
    0 24 0 0

    Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker said Monday that the Europe towards Russia’s actions on the global arena has changed.

    Moscow sights
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Next Stage of Russia-Europe Rapprochement to Begin Soon – Swiss Ambassador to Moscow
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said Monday that the attitude of Europe and the international community as a whole to Russia’s actions on the global arena has changed.

    "It became easier to talk, there are fewer cliches and patterns concerning Russia’s activities on the international arena," Tolstoy said at a press conference carried out after the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly 16th Winter Meeting.

    News conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Austria's Proposal May Help Prevent Closure of OSCE Office in Yerevan - Lavrov
    He also noted a shift from the "slightly hysterical tone of voice" of the representatives of Ukraine, the Baltics and Poland.

    "There was no applause when such statements about our country were made, unlike the previous times the Russian delegation had attended the Parliamentary Assembly," Tolstoy explained.

    The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s 16th Winter Meeting took place in Vienna on February 23-24. Among the topics discussed at the meeting were the security in the OSCE area, dealing with migrants crisis and fight against terrorism.

    Tolstoy was at the head of the Russian delegation at the meeting.

