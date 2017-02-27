MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said Monday that the attitude of Europe and the international community as a whole to Russia’s actions on the global arena has changed.

"It became easier to talk, there are fewer cliches and patterns concerning Russia’s activities on the international arena," Tolstoy said at a press conference carried out after the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly 16th Winter Meeting.

He also noted a shift from the "slightly hysterical tone of voice" of the representatives of Ukraine, the Baltics and Poland.

"There was no applause when such statements about our country were made, unlike the previous times the Russian delegation had attended the Parliamentary Assembly," Tolstoy explained.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s 16th Winter Meeting took place in Vienna on February 23-24. Among the topics discussed at the meeting were the security in the OSCE area, dealing with migrants crisis and fight against terrorism.

Tolstoy was at the head of the Russian delegation at the meeting.