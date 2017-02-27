Register
19:31 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Euro coins are seen in front of a displayed Greece flag

    Germany Rules Out Haircut for Greece Despite Wartime Debt Relief for Berlin

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 33752

    Germany's deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn has ruled out giving Greece a haircut - effectively writing off part of its debt - despite the fact that Germany itself was given a massive haircut following World War II.

    Germany has been among the toughest on Greece, demanding the Greek Government initiate a huge swathe of austerity measures — including public spending cuts, increasing taxes and tax collection and major changes to state pensions.

    "A so-called haircut is not legal, where you give up some debt… but under the term debt relief you can also talk about extending maturities, having a period without making interest payments or redemption payments and we can talk about that, we have always said that," Spahn told Deutschlandfunk.

    "The whole German government […] acknowledges that the Greek government has shifted a good deal. There is a constructive attitude, a willingness to [undertake] reforms, there is a recognition that Greece must change if it wants to stay in the eurozone," he said.

    ​The stance is in marked contrast to the position Germany found itself in following the Second World War. The London Agreement on German External Debts was a debt relief treaty between the Federal Republic of Germany and its creditor nations, signed in 1953. At the time, Germany had a broken economy and still owed its foreign creditors money from after World War I, under the Treaty of Versailles.

    At the end of the First World War, Germany was forced to pay the victors huge amounts of money by way of repatriation. Being a broken nation at the time, it found it increasingly difficult to pay off its debts and this was exacerbated by the Wall Street crash of 1929, which plunged the world into recession — not unlike the crash of 2007-8 which triggered the current Greek woes.

    Haircut

    Following World War II, the London Agreement rolled-up the Versailles debt with its post-WWII debt into one consolidated package, but gave Germany 50 percent debt relief, allowing it to pay back the remainder over 30 years.

    ​Since this package allowed Germany to repay its debts only when it was in trade surplus, it meant it had no payments to make until its economy grew and it was able to make the repayments. Thus it was also incentivized Germany to boost its own economy and its creditors to import German goods. The Germany economy grew strongly under these terms over the coming decades. It made its final repayments in 1990 and 2010.

    Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, July 2015, called on his creditors to let Greece have the same treatments as Germany did.

    "The strongest moment of solidarity in Modern European history was in 1953 when your country [Germany] came out of two World Wars and Europe showed at the London Conference in 1953 the greatest possible solidarity. Fifty percent of German debt was written off at the time. And that was the biggest extension of solidarity in modern European history," Tsipras told members of the European Parliament.

    Related:

    EU Crackdown on Greek Bailout Forces Sovereignty, Credibility Issues
    Greek Bailout Deal on Track as Eurozone Faces Election Realities
    Athens Considers IMF's Withdrawal From Greek Bailout Program to Break Deadlock
    Merkel Meets Tsipras Amid Growing Anger at Greek Bailout Standoff
    Tags:
    bailout package, Greek debt crisis, Greek debt, bailout program, Greek Finance Ministry, International Monetary Fund, European Union, Alexis Tsipras, Germany, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok