Register
19:31 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Karabakh Armenian soldiers stand near a howitzer in Hadrut province in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, April 5, 2016. Azerbaijan forces and separatist forces in Nagorno-Karabakh agreed on a cease-fire Tuesday following three days of the heaviest fighting in the region since 1994, the Azeri defense ministry announced.

    Skirmish Between Azerbaijani and Armenian Forces Could Be Precursor to War

    © AP Photo/ Albert Khachatryan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 37841

    Europe's longest running conflict, the battle between Armenia and Azerbaijan, has turned hostile again - while European and US diplomats have scurried to calm both sides, and have urged against progression into a fully-fledged war, an expert on regional security has told Sputnik the scuffle could well herald a future large-scale confrontation.

    In the early morning of February 25, there was a serious breach of the agreed on the Line of Contact, the heavily militarized deadzone that separates the two countries' trenches. The skirmish produced several fatalities. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of an incursion attempt, but without international monitors at the scene, it's difficult to tell who fired first — and why.

    Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk in a trench at their position near Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 8, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Staff
    Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk in a trench at their position near Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 8, 2016

    Armenia claim Azerbaijan provoked the clash, by sending reconnaissance units over the Line, and deploying tanks. Azerbaijan alleges Armenia in fact started it, and they were forced to destroy an Armenian artillery position and drone. Whatever the truth of the matter, the fighting fell with the 25th anniversary of a massacre in the village of Khojaly, in which Armenian forces killed over 160 Azerbaijani people.

    Moreover, it's was the largest flare-up in violence since the four-day war between the two sides in April 2016 that claimed several hundred lives on both sides. Since then, a ceasefire has been agreed, although the two sides have continued to trade artillery and sniper fire on an almost daily basis.

    Armenian artillery is seen near Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 8, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Staff
    Armenian artillery is seen near Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 8, 2016

    Richard Giragosian, director of the Regional Studies Center in Yerevan, notes Azerbaijan Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and army chief of staff, General Nejmeddin Sadiqov, visited the Line two days prior to the mêlée, and instructed Azerbaijani frontline troops to take "tougher and more resolute measures" in response to what they called growing Armenian "provocations."

    "The Azerbaijani operation was more than the usual probe of defensive positions, and involved a targeted mission to conduct more in-depth reconnaissance after overcoming a small minefield. The operation was fairly quickly discovered, however, and resulted in at least five Azerbaijani casualties before being fully repulsed in a more serious counteroffensive," Mr. Giragosian told Sputnik.

    He added that such violations have steadily intensified since the start of 2017, with both sides accusing each other of using mortars and rocket-propelled grenades on a virtually daily basis. The risk of renewed hostilities is "clearly escalating," he said, and a repeat offensive by Azerbaijani forces "is ever more likely."

    "Similar to the April 2016 offensive, the temptation for Azerbaijan to seek a repeat military success, aimed at seizing and securing territory, combined with effective distraction from Azerbaijan's domestic economic problems, suggest a dangerous and destabilizing fresh round of fighting. However, there are two factors that will limit the potential gains from any renewed offensive. The element of surprise is no longer an advantage, and second, the defending Armenian and Karabakh sides are better equipped to repulse any attack," Mr. Giragosian told Sputnik.

    Therefore, Mr. Giragosian believes, the next round of fighting may be even more deadly, as the Azerbaijani offensive will quickly stall, leading to a protracted battle of attrition that may trigger the deployment and use of more deadly offensive weapon systems, such as artillery, multiple launch missile launchers and air power.

    "Sadly, as diplomacy remains deadlocked, there is no real deterrence to such a scenario," he concluded.

    Conversely, other observers have suggested the confrontation was instigated by Armenian provocations. Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned "heavy weapon attacks carried out against Azerbaijan", and said Armenia had kept one-fifth of Azerbaijani territory "under occupation for a quarter century."

    Troops of the the Nagorno-Karabakh army are on the first line of defense at a makeshift model of a church they use as an altar
    © Sputnik/
    Armenian FM Underscores Nagorno-Karabakh's Role in Reconciliation Talks

    The dispute over the Karabakh region has its roots in the end of World War I, when the virtually simultaneous collapse of the Ottoman and Russian Empires led to the Caucasus nations of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia forming the 'Transcaucasian Federation.' 

    Fighting over boundaries soon erupted between the trio, and the issue has failed to be resolved since, despite lengthy periods of relatively peaceful coexistence. International bodies typically recognize the area as part of Azerbaijan, with three UN Security Council Resolutions (853, 874 and 884) referring to it as such, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe classing the region as under Armenian occupation.

    Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan is scheduled to meet with EU leaders in Brussels before the end of February, to discuss plans for a slimmed-down EU association treaty after his country opted to join the Russian-led Eurasian Union.

    Related:

    Austria's Proposal May Help Prevent Closure of OSCE Office in Yerevan - Lavrov
    Moscow Supports Search for Mutually Acceptable Solution to Karabakh Conflict
    Armenian FM Underscores Nagorno-Karabakh's Role in Reconciliation Talks
    Armenia Disapproves of Azerbaijan's Arms Purchases From Russia - FM
    Tags:
    mediation, peace, violence, conflict, war, OSCE Minsk Group, Europe, Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Armenia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok