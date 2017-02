MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The object was found inside a bin in Kista torg square earlier in the day. The police cordoned off the area after 08:00 a.m. local time (07:00 a.m. GMT). As the police could not confirm if the object pose danger or not, the bomb technicians have been involved, The Local reported.

"We haven't confirmed anything except that we got a call about a suspicious object, and that is what has been moved to the bomb group's car, where it is being investigated at another site," the Stockholm police press office said as quoted by the media.

On February 9, police of the Swedish city of Gothenburg examined the train that had been stopped near the city’s railroad station following bomb threat and found no explosives.