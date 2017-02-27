France's Dialogue With Russia Should Not Be Built on 'Weakness' - Hamon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hamon said that France and Europe's dialogue with Russia should be based on anything but connivance.
"We need to maintain dialogue with Russia that would be based on anything but policy of connivance and a kind of weakness, especially on the part of France and Europe toward Russia, which seeks to protect its interests everywhere," Hamon said in an interview with France Inter radio station.
In 2014, Brussels has introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea reunified with Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia has repeatedly refuted the accusations, warning that the sanctions policy is counterproductive and undermines global stability.
The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off between the top two candidates of the first vote is slated for May 7. Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron and National Front party leader Marine Le Pen are among the main candidates, who are likely to lead during the elections.
