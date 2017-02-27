Register
    Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Paris, France, January 29, 2017.

    France's Dialogue With Russia Should Not Be Built on 'Weakness' - Hamon

    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    The dialogue between France and Russia should not be built on "weakness," Socialist Party's presidential candidate Benoit Hamon said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hamon said that France and Europe's dialogue with Russia should be based on anything but connivance.

    "We need to maintain dialogue with Russia that would be based on anything but policy of connivance and a kind of weakness, especially on the part of France and Europe toward Russia, which seeks to protect its interests everywhere," Hamon said in an interview with France Inter radio station.

    Cyber security
    © Flickr/
    France's Cyberattack Concerns Unrelated to Russia - Government Spokesman
    Hamon stressed that it was necessary to hold a tough dialogue with Russia ong Ukraine, adding that Crimea's reunification with Russia had been a significant precedent. He pointed out that the issue of lifting anti-Russian sanctions depends on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

    In 2014, Brussels has introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea reunified with Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia has repeatedly refuted the accusations, warning that the sanctions policy is counterproductive and undermines global stability.

    The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off between the top two candidates of the first vote is slated for May 7. Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron and National Front party leader Marine Le Pen are among the main candidates, who are likely to lead during the elections.

    Tags:
    Benoit Hamon, France, Russia
      avatar
      cast235
      ANOTHER 2 by twice , mouth piece , airbag., FRANCE and E,U been doing coup after coup. That in Ukraine was the MAIDAN PRO E.U, NATO separatists with E.U, NATO sponsoring it,.
      SO Russian Parliament legislate Ukraine?
      No wonder FRANCE is BANKRUPT and ONLY because Russia allows TOTAL etc, is that FRANCE survives.
      BUT I always repeat, is all Russia's FAULT. RUSSIAN STUPIDITY!!

      Russia should be extra tough and prevent new investments in Russia,. Unless they want to build cars, Or something And PAY full tax as everyone else,.

      Russia cars are improving drastically. WITH some road tests, and MAKE IN RUSSIA POLICY, Russia will have a VERY healthy car industry, of Russian cars. Russia now needs more racing tracks.
      BUILD a NURBURGRING!!! Well taking not opnly erath rotation, axis, space physics, moon magnetism and more to create a PERFECT RACE TRACK using teh MOST modern tools available. And at least 6 rails wide. Not a crappy one like in Germany. Where cars can RUN at well over 322n KPH. And be at least 3 times the longest length. So they can run for weeks per race. 24 hrs. And even short distances drag racing.
      One side will be for car manufacturers.
      Will add challenges. A section underground at well over55.55 C temp. A long part. To overheat the cars and tires.
      Russia should build magazines to inform of sports too.
      And sell them at CIS EEU, where RUSSIA BELONG. NO NICE to FRANCE.
      Tell them on their face that it was E.U, NATO WASHINGTON that sponsored burning alive police and sniping civilians, assault on [precincts to create chaos.
      Mc Cain was promoting that at a sovereign country.
      Maybe that's why PUTIN say he was tossed into a PIT with hogs walking above and chickens.

      Time that Russia get BLUNT with E.U and FRANCE too. They enjoyed a bunch of coup d etat to expand into Russian lands.
