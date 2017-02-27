Fillon Blasts French Gov't Over Failure to Ensure Calm Presidential Elections

"Having served as a prime minister, having been chosen by France, I solemnly accuse the prime minister and the government of failing to ensure the right conditions for a placid exercise in democracy," Fillon said in a statement on his website on Sunday.
The candidate recalled the recent events in Toulon, where dozens of people harassed another candidate, Emmanuel Macron, as well as disorder caused during National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen's visit to Nantes.
Around a dozen police officers were injured in clashes in Nantes on Sunday.
Presidential candidates should have a right to express their opinions freely, he stressed, adding that the government should undertake measures against "marauders" and any enemies of democracy seeking to upset the pre-election campaigns.
"It is essential for the government to ensure conditions for successful elections. It is necessary to respect the rule of law," Fillon said.
French presidential elections are due to take place in two rounds on April 23 and May 7.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Sur-really. Fillon?" Asking the French to live by the "rule of law", is like asking the Beetles to give back all of the royalties they made from the Frenchies because they bought a copy of "Yellow Submarine,"
marcanhalt
In the town where I was born
Lived a man who sailed to sea
And he told us of his life
In the land of submarines
So we sailed up to the sun
Till we found the sea of green
And we lived beneath the waves
In our yellow submarine
We all live in a yellow submarine
Yellow submarine, yellow submarine
We all live in a yellow submarine
Yellow submarine, yellow submarine
The French would no more recognize the "rule of law" than they would know why this song is completely devoid of any merit.