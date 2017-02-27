Register
02:50 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen. (File)

    Le Pen Boosts Victory Chances in 1st Round of French Presidential Elections

    © AFP 2016/ Joel Saget
    Europe
    Get short URL
    129230

    French voter support for National Front party leader Marine Le Pen has grown since January, but the right-wing candidate is still likely to lag behind in the second round of the upcoming presidential elections, the latest poll showed on Sunday.

    Figures of Francois Fillon (L), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen are paraded through the crowd during the 133rd Carnival parade, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France, February 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    French Justice Minister Rules Out Pause in Fillon, Le Pen Probes Amid Presidential Campaign
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The share of voters looking to back for Le Pen in the first round has increased by two percentage points up to 27 percent, a Kantar-Sofres-Onepoint poll, carried out for Le Figaro newspaper, the LCI channel and the RTL radio station, showed.

    This is higher than support offered for to her rivals Emmanuel Macron and The Republicans member Francois Fillon, with 25 and 20 percent of voters intending to cast their vote for the two candidates respectively. Macron has also boosted his chances since January, gaining four percentage points, while Fillon lost two points in the wake of his wife's fake employment scandal.

    Le Pen is then likely to come behind her rivals in the second round, with respective margins of 42 to 58 percent and 45 to 55 percent.

    The survey was conducted on February 23-24, sampling 1,005 voters. French presidential elections are due to take place in two rounds on April 23 and May 7.

    Related:

    Le Pen Ignores Police Summons for Questioning in EU Jobs Probe – Attorney
    Le Pen’s Chances to Win in 2nd Election Round Down by 1%
    Le Pen’s Chances to Win in 1st Election Round 2.5 Points Up Since Early February
    Marine Le Pen Aides Under Investigation Over Misuse of EU Money
    Tags:
    Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Oh shut up, Sputnik. Yeah, I mean that with disrespect. This Dr. Jekyll and Mr.Hyde routine is getting old.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok