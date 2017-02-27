Register
01:19 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    UK security threat

    UK Watchdog Says Daesh Attacks on British Soil an ‘Enormous Risk’

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    434 0 0

    Max Hill, the newly appointed independent reviewer of terrorism legislation in UK, warns that the country’s risk of terror attacks is at a level not seen since The Troubles of the 1970s.

    UK Security forces and police
    © AFP 2016/
    UK Home Secretary Appoints Max Hill as New Terror Legislation Watchdog
    Hill, the new terror watchdog for British government, said that the threat of "indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians" by Daesh terrorists poses an "enormous ongoing risk which none of us can ignore."

    In his first interview since his appointment earlier in February, Hill compared the risk of a major Daesh attack on British soil to that of an attack by the Irish Republican Army terrorist group in decades past.

    "In terms of the threat that's represented, I think the intensity and the potential frequency of serious plot planning — with a view to indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians of whatever race or color in metropolitan areas — represents an enormous ongoing risk that none of us can ignore," he told the Sunday Telegraph.

    "So I think that there is undoubtedly significant ongoing risk which is at least as great as the threat to London in the 70s when the IRA were active on the mainland," he added.

    Hill, who served 30 years as a lawyer specializing in convicting terrorists and putting them behind bars, believes terrorism will crawl onto British soil through two main channels. First of all, he points out that British people who fought for Daesh in Syria and Iraq will soon return home, and their intentions may well be much less than peaceful. He also expressed concern that British youngsters, some of them as young as 14, could become radicalized by extremist agendas and general hate speech found in social media on the internet.

    South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB
    'Worry About Daesh': Russian Senator Responds to US UN Envoy's Remark on Crimea
    Despite being quite straightforward in his views on terrorism, Hill also appears to draw a very sharp line between prosecution and infringement of the law. According to the Telegraph, he mostly opposes prevention measures that could somehow limit the rights of people suspected of ties with terrorists, but who have not yet been proven to have acted unlawfully.

    "I have never been an employee of government," Hill noted shortly after being appointed independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, adding: "I won't have any hesitation in expressing and maintaining my view."

    "The intention of the government, the authorities, must always be to charge an individual who they believe is guilty of a crime, to place them before a public court and to either approve the offence or say enough is enough," he says.

    Hill also insists that despite an extraordinarily high threat of attacks, it is important to always keep the effectiveness of British intelligence in mind.

    "Although many people might be alarmed to hear me say that I think the threat is present and severe, we must remember that since July 2005 there has been in essence a single death in Britain from that form of terrorism, namely Lee Rigby on the streets of Woolwich," he said, referring to the 2013 murder of British Army soldier Lee Rigby by two men of Nigerian descent who claimed they killed him to avenge Muslims killed by the British armed forces.

    Related:

    Female Daesh Terrorist Lashes Syrian Woman for Refusing to Cover Her Eyes
    Saudi Arabia Reveals Number of Airstrikes Against Daesh in Syria
    30% of Arab Immigrants in Bosnia Follow Ideology Made Notorious by Daesh
    Syrian Army Gains Upper Hand in Aleppo Province After Clashes With Daesh
    Tags:
    prevention, legislation, risk, terror attack, Daesh, Irish Republican Army (IRA), Max Hill, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      TRUMP was RACIST against MUSLIMS. Now how U.K is NOT. This is racism!!!

      Trump should prohibit , beginning with BORIS the AUTISTIC, their entrance into U.S and freeze all their accounts.
      PILE of CHARLATANS and HOOLIGANS and TERRORISTS.
      Those that support terrorism, makes them what?
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      Sounds like a good excuse to strip more rights away from the people.
      It's for their own good and safety right. Lmao.
    • Reply
      Jonathan Ferguson
      " According to the Telegraph, he mostly opposes prevention measures that could somehow limit the rights of people suspected of ties with terrorists, but who have not yet been proven to have acted unlawfully.
      "I have never been an employee of government," Hill noted shortly after being appointed independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, adding: "I won't have any hesitation in expressing and maintaining my view."

      "The intention of the government, the authorities, must always be to charge an individual who they believe is guilty of a crime, to place them before a public court and to either approve the offence or say enough is enough," he says."

      Well, somebody needed to say it!

      You can't fight terrorism with state terrorism.

      Liberal Democrats are quite good on civil liberties. Less sure about Labour, who are very divided now. Even libertarian Tories probably have to follow the party line of Tess of the Dronervilles.
    • Reply
      Jonathan Fergusonin reply tocast235(Show commentHide comment)
      cast235, Ha ha! 'Autistic.' You alright bro? You need a dictionary? ;)
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok