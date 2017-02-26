Syrian Oppositiom Hands de Mistura Proposals to Relieve Humanitarian Situation

GENEVA (Sputnik) — According to Munther, sponsorship of terrorism should also be ended.
"We also submitted to special envoy our vision on how to put an end to humanitarian disaster, with special mechanisms… The first mechanism would be to combat terrorism," Munther told reporters.
"The second track [after addressing terrorism issues] would be political process and direct talks between opposition and government, and opposition would be composed of various delegations and will include everyone," the delegate added.
"We are not excluding any opposition groups. Everybody is welcome to join one delegation [of opposition, which is still to be formed]. There are also Kurds… If there are any other groups who want to put together a platform," Munther said, asked about his attitude to the absence of the Hmeymim group in Geneva.
The unification of the opposition is one of the key issues at the ongoing negotiations in Genev
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It's opposition NOT oppositiom. How come so many major typos in headlines?
In other words, the opposition are ALL terrorists. How is it so difficult for a legitimate opposition to present itself? All of this Cario-based, HNC, FAS, etc. nonsense.