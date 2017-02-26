Register
22:16 GMT +326 February 2017
Live
    Search
    U.N. mediator for Syria, Staffan de Mistura gives a news conference at the end of the Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 24, 2016

    Syrian Oppositiom Hands de Mistura Proposals to Relieve Humanitarian Situation

    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    Europe
    Get short URL
    28603

    The Moscow platform of Syrian opposition, which participates in the Geneva intra-Syrian reconciliation talks, has submitted to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura a paper with proposals on how to relieve the humanitarian situation in Syria, platform's head Hamza Munther said Sunday.

    GENEVA (Sputnik) — According to Munther, sponsorship of terrorism should also be ended.

    "We also submitted to special envoy our vision on how to put an end to humanitarian disaster, with special mechanisms… The first mechanism would be to combat terrorism," Munther told reporters.

    "The second track [after addressing terrorism issues] would be political process and direct talks between opposition and government, and opposition would be composed of various delegations and will include everyone," the delegate added.

    A Syrian national flag flutters near a general view of eastern Aleppo after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/
    Only New Syrian Gov't Eligible to Decide on Constitution – Syrian Opposition Group
    The Moscow platform is not against the participation of other opposition groups in a single opposition delegation at the intra-Syrian reconciliation talks in Geneva, Hamza Munther said.

    "We are not excluding any opposition groups. Everybody is welcome to join one delegation [of opposition, which is still to be formed]. There are also Kurds… If there are any other groups who want to put together a platform," Munther said, asked about his attitude to the absence of the Hmeymim group in Geneva.

    The unification of the opposition is one of the key issues at the ongoing negotiations in Genev

    Related:

    Moscow Facilitates Direct Syria Talks in Geneva - Cairo Opposition Group
    Syria's Opposition HNC Calls for Direct Talks With Damascus
    Armed Opposition in Syria Receives Weapons From Abroad - Moscow
    Tags:
    Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      It's opposition NOT oppositiom. How come so many major typos in headlines?
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      "We are not excluding any opposition groups. Everybody is welcome to join one delegation [of opposition, which is still to be formed].
      --
      In other words, the opposition are ALL terrorists. How is it so difficult for a legitimate opposition to present itself? All of this Cario-based, HNC, FAS, etc. nonsense.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok