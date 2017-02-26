Register
    Demonstrators make a performance on the street during a protest in support of refugees and migrants entering Europe, in Pamplona, northern Spain

    Pro-Refugee Rallies Take Place in 30 Spanish Cities

    © AP Photo/ Alvaro Barrientos
    Rallies in favor of accepting refugees are taking place in 30 Spanish cities on Sunday.

    MADRID (Sputnik) — Total of 70 NGO's in Spain have organized massive Sunday rallies across the country, demanding "real and humane admission" of refugees to the European countries. The activists believe that the centers of temporary residence for refugees should be closed and protest against the deal on refugees and migrants between the European Union and Turkey.

    "Let's welcome", "no human being is illegal" heard in Madrid.

    ​The deal envisages that Turkey will receive roughly $6.4 billion in financial aid and major concessions on membership and visas in return for the pledge to take back all undocumented migrants arriving in Europe via Turkey.

    The activists also demand from EU members to stick to the admission quotas set by the European Commission in September 2015 and put an effort to prevent further deaths in the Mediterranean Sea.

    Refugees wait for their registration at the State Office of Health and Social Affairs in Berlin (LAGeSo) on November 9, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ DPA / KAY NIETFELD
    Berlin Spending Millions of Euros on Refugee Facilities Which Remain Empty
    On February 18, about 160,000 protesters took to the streets in the Spanish city of Barcelona demanding from the government to take in more refugees.

    In line with the commitment to the European Union, Spain promised to accept 17,387 refugees until September 2017, but as of now Spain accepted only 1,141 refugees.

    According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) figures, over 360,000 migrant and refugees arrived to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea in 2016. The year was the deadliest for migrants on record in the region, with over 5,000 deaths at sea.

    Since the beginning of 2017 almost 14,000 migrants have crossed the Mediterranean Sea to get into Europe, with at least 366 deaths during the trip.

    Tags:
    rallies, refugees, Spain, Europe
