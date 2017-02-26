Register
19:15 GMT +326 February 2017
    Refugees wait for their registration at the State Office of Health and Social Affairs in Berlin (LAGeSo) on November 9, 2015

    Berlin Spending Millions of Euros on Refugee Facilities Which Remain Empty

    Many refugee centers in Germany worth millions of euros remain empty. On Sunday, Berliner Morgenpost newspaper reported about refugee housing facilities in Berlin which remain unused despite large-scale government investments.

    According to the newspaper, Berlin has spent a great deal of money on refugee facilities. Since 2015, the local real estate company BIM has been renting the former Tetrapak factory on behalf of the local authorities to house over 1,000 asylum seekers.

    BIM transfers the private owner of the factory about 1.5 million euro annually, however, not a single refugee has ever moved there.

    People go through security checks before entering the Christmas market in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killing people Monday evening in Berlin, Germany
    ‘Disguised as Refugees’: Germany in Terrorists’ Crosshairs
    The Tetrapak factory was never opened to refugees due to resistance of certain political groups. Meanwhile, the costs for the renovation and the installation of heating systems have significantly increased.

    The rental contract runs until 2018. The renting of the facility will cost Berlin all in all over five million euro.As result, BIM proposed to use the facility as a warehouse for the new Regional Office for Refugee Affairs (Landesamt für Flüchtlingsangelegenheiten (LAF)).

    The Tetrapak factory is not the only example of a refugee facility which has remained empty. For example, Berlin invested a lot of money into a refugee center at Tempelhof Airport designed for 2,000 asylum seekers, but only 600 of the places have been used by refugees so far.

    Refugees and asylum-seekers stand on the square by the Kornmarkt shopping center in Bautzen, Germany (File)
    Coincidence? German Stats Show Surge in Sex Crime Rate Around Refugee Centers
    In addition, it turned out that many other cities and municipalities also have more refugee facilities than actually needed. All centers were built with the prospect that the influx of migrants would grow, however the calculations proved wrong.

    The European Union has been struggling to manage a massive refugee crisis which escalated in 2015 with hundreds of thousands of people from the Middle East and North Africa seeking asylum in EU member states. Germany welcomed over one million refugees in 2015 alone.

    Earlier in February, the EU border agency Frontex stated that the bloc is still experiencing high migration pressure, with about 382,000 illegal migrants arriving to European countries in 2016. At the same time, the agency also pointed out that some 176,000 non-EU citizens were returned last year to their country of origin.

