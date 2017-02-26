"An arrest warrant has been issued for a 35-year-old man at the request of Heidelberg prosecutor’s office on suspicion of one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, two counts of causing serious bodily harm," the statement read.
Police said his motives were still unclear and he had not commented on them during the initial questioning, but there was no indication this was a terrorist attack. The man will stay under police surveillance until he is moved to a prison hospital.
