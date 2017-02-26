© AFP 2016/ R. Priebe / dpa Suspected Heidelberg Ramming Attacker's Life Shot by German Police Not in Danger

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The man, who police said was a German student with no criminal record, is receiving medical treatment after he was shot in the stomach in a foot chase. The car-ramming injured three people, one of whom later died.

"An arrest warrant has been issued for a 35-year-old man at the request of Heidelberg prosecutor’s office on suspicion of one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, two counts of causing serious bodily harm," the statement read.

Police said his motives were still unclear and he had not commented on them during the initial questioning, but there was no indication this was a terrorist attack. The man will stay under police surveillance until he is moved to a prison hospital.