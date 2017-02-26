UK May Grant Multi-Year Visas to Migrants Involved in Key Sectors of Economy

© AFP 2016/ JUSTIN TALLIS Debt-Fueled: UK Consumer Credit Expands Despite Skeptical Predictions

LONDON (Sputnik) — According to The Sunday Times, some of the senior officials in the government call for giving five-year working visas to immigrants in case they have a job but banning them from claiming in-work benefits for the duration of their stay in the country.

The government will ask an independent body to advise on the number of visas to be issued in order to avoid critics on its migration policy. The initiative will be outlined in a constitutional document in summer, while the draft bill is expected to be published early next year and to become a law before the United Kingdom finishes the process of withdrawing from the European Union.

On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May instructed ministers at the meeting of cabinet's Brexit committee to elaborate a two-stage plan, envisaging policy toward EU nationals that were already in the country and work out new visa regulations for those who would arrive.

The immigration policy is one of the most pressing issues amid the Brexit process. The United Kingdom seeks to decrease the net immigration by launching a number of initiatives aimed at supporting and training British citizens so that they could have been granted the job instead of foreign nationals.

May is expected to trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March, thus beginning the withdrawal negotiations. The process is expected to take about two years.