One Victim in Germany's Heidelberg Ramming Attack Dies

BERLIN, (Sputnik) — The suspect is currently being treated in a local hospital, the FAZ newspaper wrote.

On Saturday, around 4:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT), a man driving a black Opel car rammed into a group of pedestrians in the center of Heidelberg, injuring three people. One of them, a 73-year-old man, later died.

Earlier on Sunday, the police stated that the suspect was identified as a 35-year-old German national. The police have not confirmed the incident being a terrorist attack yet.