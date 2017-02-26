Some 20 People Injured in Refugee Shelter Fire in Western Sweden - Police

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — The cause of the fire is still unknown, though the police do not rule out arson.

"The fire started on the third floor. The two people reportedly jumped from a window to avoid the smoke. Those two persons were taken to the hospital with injuries received due to the fall," police said adding that some 10-20 people suffered from smoke inhalation.

Earlier this week, riots erupted in the Stockholm’s Rinkeby district, which has one of the city’s highest immigrant populations. Rioters set fire to cars and looted local stores. Moreover, the Islamic Cultural Association of Kungalv, a cultural center also used as a mosque, in the Swedish southwestern city of Gothenburg, was set ablaze by unknown arsonists.