Protesters Injure 13 Officers Ahead of Marine Le Pen Election Rally in Nantes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Demonstrators hurled projectiles and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement forces, who responded by firing tear gas. Four protesters were detained, according to Nantes police feed on Twitter.

France, Nantes: Police & protesters clashed at demo against Front National. Tomorrow Le Pen is holding a rally in town. pic.twitter.com/P3PdX4fJGd — Juan Maza Calleja (@JuanMazaCalleja) February 25, 2017

​Some 2,200 demonstrators are estimated to have gathered in central Nantes to protest against Le Pen, who is coming for a campaign rally ahead of this spring’s presidential election.

​Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front (FN) party, is projected to win the first round of voting in two months and make it into the runoff in May where she is likely to face independent Emmanuel Macron or his conservative runner-up Francois Fillon, who both saw their poll ratings decline this week.