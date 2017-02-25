Register
25 February 2017
    German Intelligence Spied on BBC, Reuters For Years

    German intelligence has spied on the editorial offices of the mainstream international media for many years, German Spiegel Online magazine reported.

    Chairman of Hesse's Pirate Party Volker Berkhout wears a hat with mock surveillance cameras during a demonstration against spying activities of the US intelligence agency NSA and its German partner service BND in Frankfurt am Main, central Germany, on May 30, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ DPA / FRANK RUMPENHORST
    German Government Unable to Protect People From Espionage – Left Party
    According to the magazine, since 1999 Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) has tapped at least 50 telephone numbers, fax and e-mail addresses of international editorial offices according to their so called "Selector Lists."

    Among the objects of surveillance were offices of the BBC broadcasting company in London and in Afghanistan, a bureau of the New York Times in Afghanistan and Reuters' hubs in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria.

    BND representatives refused to comment on the issue. But the magazine noted that the actions of German intelligence contradict the principle of non-interference in the work of media in Germany.

    "In Germany, journalists enjoy special protection from state interference. They are allowed to have so-called professional secrets, like medical workers or lawyers. For example, they have the right to refuse to give evidence in court to protect their sources," the magazine wrote.

    ​Unthinkable! #BND is said to have spied on journalists. #Bundesregierung must investigate.

    ​Self-control of the BND by Federal Chancellor, special investigators, intelligence commissioners has failed. Public reconnaissance needed #NSAUA

    ​Merkel denies responsibility for #BND spying, although the BND is under the control of the Federal Chancellor.

    Reporters without borders, an infamous organization promoting freedom of speech, considered the action of the BND as "a monstrous attack on press freedom" and a violation of the country's constitution.

    According to Spiegel Online, the activists are afraid that the BND will continue its espionage activities, which is why they decided to file corresponding constitutional complaint.

    A supporter of WikiLeaks founder julian Assange holds a copy of The WikiLeaks Files.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    WikiLeaks Releases Info on German Inquiry Into BND Surveillance, Work With NSA
    In April 2015, an espionage scandal gripped Germany as local media uncovered that the BND had provided technical assistance to the US National Security Agency (NSA) in spying on European targets, including top political figures and corporations. The BND is believed to have spied on some 800,000 IP addresses, phone numbers and email addresses at the request of US intelligence.

    Later, a series of documents also revealed that BND was actively involved in espionage against European citizens and politicians not only at the request of NSA, but also on its own initiative.

    espionage, media, German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Germany
      Angus Gallagher
      Given that certain BBC journalists are linked to violent leftist extremists committed to overthrowing democracy, surveillance is not only inevitable- it's a basic operational paradigm. No one knows that better than our own special services.
      md74
      not the Russians did it?
