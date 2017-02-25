German Intelligence Spied on BBC, Reuters For Years

Among the objects of surveillance were offices of the BBC broadcasting company in London and in Afghanistan, a bureau of the New York Times in Afghanistan and Reuters' hubs in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria.
BND representatives refused to comment on the issue. But the magazine noted that the actions of German intelligence contradict the principle of non-interference in the work of media in Germany.
"In Germany, journalists enjoy special protection from state interference. They are allowed to have so-called professional secrets, like medical workers or lawyers. For example, they have the right to refuse to give evidence in court to protect their sources," the magazine wrote.
Unglaublich! #BND soll Journalisten bespitzelt haben. #Bundesregierung muss aufklären. https://t.co/o6irjNnN9G— Journalisten-Verband (@DJVde) 24. Februar 2017
Unthinkable! #BND is said to have spied on journalists. #Bundesregierung must investigate.
Selbstkontrolle des BND durch Bundeskanzleramt, Sonderermittler, Geheimdienstbeauftragter gescheitert.Öffentliche Aufklärung muss her #NSAUA— Martina Renner (@MartinaRenner) 24. Februar 2017
Self-control of the BND by Federal Chancellor, special investigators, intelligence commissioners has failed. Public reconnaissance needed #NSAUA
#Merkel lehnt Verantwortung für #BND- Ausspähen ab,obwohl der BND der Kontrolle durch das Bundeskanzleramt untersteht.#Merkelmussweg pic.twitter.com/jL2T6xsd9h— VindobonaNorikum (@VindobonNorikum) 17. Februar 2017
Merkel denies responsibility for #BND spying, although the BND is under the control of the Federal Chancellor.
Reporters without borders, an infamous organization promoting freedom of speech, considered the action of the BND as "a monstrous attack on press freedom" and a violation of the country's constitution.
According to Spiegel Online, the activists are afraid that the BND will continue its espionage activities, which is why they decided to file corresponding constitutional complaint.
Later, a series of documents also revealed that BND was actively involved in espionage against European citizens and politicians not only at the request of NSA, but also on its own initiative.
