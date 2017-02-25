Kiev Repeats Call for Lethal Weapons' Supplies to Ukraine

KIEV (Sputnik) — At present, US military assistance to Kiev is limited to supplying uniforms and equipment, including counter-battery radars, drones and means of secure communication.
"We surely need it [lethal arms]. Actually, I have always said that I don't like this division [of arms] into lethal and non-lethal. There is a distinct notion of defensive arms. And we need it. We surely need more high-technology weapons, we need effective cooperation with the United States and NATO in many fields," Klimkin told the Mirror Weekly newspaper.
Russian officials have repeatedly warned against arms deliveries to Ukraine, stressing that it would only escalate the situation in the eastern part of the country.
Different European politicians, including former OSCE Chairman and German President-elect Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as NATO Military Committee Chairman Peter Pavel have also spoken against arms deliveries to Ukraine.
The Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation in the country's eastern regions since April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev. In February 2015, Kiev and the Donbass militias signed a ceasefire deal. Despite the agreement, both sides have been reporting violations of the ceasefire.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete this mad nazi regime in kiev should be overthrown, fast. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What did Saakashvili say to Poroshenko? 'Get them to send as many lethal weapons as possible, that way we can kickstart WWIII'. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why is it that Sputnik does not know Ukraine already recieves weapons from NATO? Pretty useless reporting. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete according to DPR sources, the ukro nazi's have bombed & destroyed the water station. This is the same tactics as the terrorists in Syria are using against the population. Which explains that both terrorists & nazi's have the same instructors.
Why have Kiev Forces taken control of the Donbas Water Station (that also provides water to Western Ukraine)? Why are they mining the water works, in violation of International Law. Isn't that yet, another war crime?
