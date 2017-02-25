Register
17:28 GMT +325 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian serviceman stands near tanks at an apartment house in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

    Kiev Repeats Call for Lethal Weapons' Supplies to Ukraine

    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Europe
    Get short URL
    520304

    Ukraine needs lethal arms supplies as well as close multilateral cooperation with the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — At present, US military assistance to Kiev is limited to supplying uniforms and equipment, including counter-battery radars, drones and means of secure communication.

    "We surely need it [lethal arms]. Actually, I have always said that I don't like this division [of arms] into lethal and non-lethal. There is a distinct notion of defensive arms. And we need it. We surely need more high-technology weapons, we need effective cooperation with the United States and NATO in many fields," Klimkin told the Mirror Weekly newspaper.

    Sen. John McCain
    © AFP 2016/ Ross D. Franklin
    Never Giving Up? McCain Calls on Trump to Provide Ukraine With Lethal Weapons
    In September 2016, the US House of Representatives approved legislation to allow the supply of lethal "defensive" weapons to Ukraine, but the law still needs to be approved by the US Senate and signed by the US President.

    Russian officials have repeatedly warned against arms deliveries to Ukraine, stressing that it would only escalate the situation in the eastern part of the country.

    Different European politicians, including former OSCE Chairman and German President-elect Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as NATO Military Committee Chairman Peter Pavel have also spoken against arms deliveries to Ukraine.

    The Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation in the country's eastern regions since April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev. In February 2015, Kiev and the Donbass militias signed a ceasefire deal. Despite the agreement, both sides have been reporting violations of the ceasefire.

    Related:

    US Should Supply Ukraine With Lethal Defensive Weapons - Breedlove
    Russia Concerned Over Possible US Supplies of Lethal Arms to Ukraine
    US Lethal Assistance to Ukraine ‘Still on Table’ - Carter
    Tags:
    lethal weapons, Pavlo Klimkin, United States, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      md74
      this mad nazi regime in kiev should be overthrown, fast.
    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      What did Saakashvili say to Poroshenko? 'Get them to send as many lethal weapons as possible, that way we can kickstart WWIII'.

      Why have Kiev Forces taken control of the Donbas Water Station (that also provides water to Western Ukraine)? Why are they mining the water works, in violation of International Law. Isn't that yet, another war crime?

      The article can be found on Fort Russ.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Why is it that Sputnik does not know Ukraine already recieves weapons from NATO? Pretty useless reporting.
    • Reply
      md74
      according to DPR sources, the ukro nazi's have bombed & destroyed the water station. This is the same tactics as the terrorists in Syria are using against the population. Which explains that both terrorists & nazi's have the same instructors.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok