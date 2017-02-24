Register
20:14 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel awaits the arrival of the new European Parliament President Antonio Tajani at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2017.

    Merkel Faces Toughest Challenge in Ten Years as Polls Begin to Slide

    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Europe
    Get short URL
    117441

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing the first serious challenge to her leadership in ten years only a month after Martin Schulz - who stepped down as President of the European Parliament to return to German politics - took up the challenge against her at this year's federal elections.

    A new poll from broadcaster ARD and Deutschlandtrend put Schulz's Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) ahead of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), by 32 percent against 31 percent. A small difference, but a critical one, given that this is the first time the SPD has bested the CDU in ten years.

    Experience Counts?

    Former European Parliament president Martin Schulz reacts after his speech at a meeting of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) at their party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, January 29, 2017, were Schulz was officially appointed SPD party leader
    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    German SPD Throws Support Behind Martin Schulz in Bid to Oust Merkel
    Prior to his time in the European Parliament, Schulz had been mayor of Wurselen Municipal Council, a relatively small administration in North Rhine-Westphalia. Schulz was elected to the European Parliament in the 1994 European elections and between 2000 and 2004 was chair of the SPD delegation. On 17 January 2012, Schulz was elected as President of the European Parliament, from which he stood down from, December 2017.

    Although Merkel has far more experience in domestic politics than him — she has served three terms as chancellor alone — his intervention has boosted the SPD in a very shorty space of time and the closeness of the polling shows the threat he is going to be to her in the months ahead of September's elections.

    Merkel, whose Christian Democratic Party held its annual conference, December 5-7, was boosted at the time by an opinion poll by DeutschlandTrend, which showed that 59 percent of those polled supported her bid to stand again for the Chancellorship of Germany in the 2017 election.

    This file photo taken on May 29, 2016 shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz during a remembrance ceremony to mark the centenary of the battle of Verdun, at the Douaumont Ossuary (Ossuaire de Douaumont), northeastern France.
    © AFP 2016/ Frederick Florin
    This file photo taken on May 29, 2016 shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz during a remembrance ceremony to mark the centenary of the battle of Verdun, at the Douaumont Ossuary (Ossuaire de Douaumont), northeastern France.
    She suffered a huge blow in the September 2016 regional elections when her CDU party was beaten into third place in her home state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern winning only 19 percent, overtaken by the populist right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which won 20.8 percent of the vote, coming second to her coalition partners the SPD, which won 30.6 percent of the vote.

    People take part in a protest rally of the German party 'Alternative fuer Deutschland, AfD' (Alternative for Germany) in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    People take part in a protest rally of the German party 'Alternative fuer Deutschland, AfD' (Alternative for Germany) in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015

    Merkel came in for severe criticism for opening the floodgates to over a million migrants in the summer of 2015, precipitating the European migrant crisis. At home, she was panned for the crisis of federal states and major cities struggling to cope with processing the migrants, housing them and giving them basic assistance.

    Related:

    Auf Wiedersehen, Pet? Merkel's Reign in Jeopardy as SPD Surge Under Schulz
    Merkel's Rival Schulz Takes Lead in Run-Up to General Elections – Poll
    Poll Predicts Merkel's Loss of Chancellor Post to Rival Schulz
    SPD Likely to Outstrip Merkel's CDU in German Parliamentary Elections - Poll
    Tags:
    German elections, polls, leadership, elections, German federal election 2017, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), German Bundestag, European Parliament, Angela Merkel, Martin Schulz, Germany, Europe, Berlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Marques rouges
      Well, Merkel is a tool of the globalists, the ZOG, but Schulz IS the ZOG, the result of this election doesn't really matter, just like in the US...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok