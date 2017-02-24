Merkel Faces Toughest Challenge in Ten Years as Polls Begin to Slide

A new poll from broadcaster ARD and Deutschlandtrend put Schulz's Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) ahead of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), by 32 percent against 31 percent. A small difference, but a critical one, given that this is the first time the SPD has bested the CDU in ten years.
Die neuen Zahlen des ARD #Deutschlandtrend: Der Schulz-Effekt für die.@SPD hält weiter an. Alle weiteren Zahlen bei uns im #ardmoma. pic.twitter.com/kQ3Jxau1zW— ARD Morgenmagazin (@ardmoma) February 24, 2017
Experience Counts?
Although Merkel has far more experience in domestic politics than him — she has served three terms as chancellor alone — his intervention has boosted the SPD in a very shorty space of time and the closeness of the polling shows the threat he is going to be to her in the months ahead of September's elections.
Merkel, whose Christian Democratic Party held its annual conference, December 5-7, was boosted at the time by an opinion poll by DeutschlandTrend, which showed that 59 percent of those polled supported her bid to stand again for the Chancellorship of Germany in the 2017 election.
Merkel came in for severe criticism for opening the floodgates to over a million migrants in the summer of 2015, precipitating the European migrant crisis. At home, she was panned for the crisis of federal states and major cities struggling to cope with processing the migrants, housing them and giving them basic assistance.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Well, Merkel is a tool of the globalists, the ZOG, but Schulz IS the ZOG, the result of this election doesn't really matter, just like in the US...
Marques rouges