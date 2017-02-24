Register
18:43 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Education

    Germany Stands Alone in Offering Free University Tuition, But For How Long?

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4920

    While the cost of university is high and rising in many countries, most notoriously the UK and US, Germany has been found to be unique in offering completely free university tuition - will the country follow in the footsteps of others and saddle graduates with lifelong debts?

    The study, issued by the nonprofit Korber Institute, shows Germany's higher education regime is internationally exceptional. Not only are no German students charged for their studies, international students can also pursue degrees at German universities for free. The findings challenge the widespread perception university tuition is free in Scandinavian countries — universities in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden all charge for at least some courses.

    While noting there are many countries where tuition is very cheap, and/or generous scholarship budgets mean many can attend for free, and higher education is no longer an elite privilege — in many countries "over half a year group went on to study," the report found — the authors expresses concern about the general trend of rising fees worldwide.

    The group found that chronic underfunding of higher education, particularly in rich Western nations, has left a funding gap, which the private sector is eager to fill — although the authors question the worth of effective university privatization, saying private providers "vary drastically in quality and usefulness."

    The obvious impact of escalating fees is ever-rising levels of student debt the world over. In the US, 44 million students owe a total of almost US$1.3 trillion, with the average graduate shouldering US$37,172 in student loan debt in 2016, a six percent year-on-year rise.

    The average cost of tuition in the US has risen dramatically since 1985. Between then and 2015, the average cost of a degree rose from US$12,716 to US$31,231, a 146 percent leap. By contrast, in the same period, US median household income rose US$6,710.

    The situation is even more severe in the UK, where students leave university with average arrears of at least £35,000 (US$43,900) — leading many to use alcohol and drugs to ease their pecuniary anxieties. According to education charity Sutton Trust, UK students have the highest debts in the English-speaking world. Moreover, there are suggestions this figure will rise due to Brexit.

    UK students protesting against the hike in university tuition fees.
    © Flickr/ Denni Schnapp
    UK students protesting against the hike in university tuition fees.

    While the phenomenon of spiraling student debt is by no means restricted to the UK and US, the report notes other countries have established programs for dealing with the issue. ﻿For instance, in Canada, students are relieved of their student loans after 15 years under the National Student Loan Repayment Assistance program. The government effectively writes off a student's remaining debt after a decade and a half, and offers debt reduction plans that can reduce a loan balance by as much as US$26,000.

    In Australia, debt is based on potential earnings for a student's degree or area of study. Furthermore, Australian students only repay loans after they start earning an income in excess of US$39,000, after which they pay a mere 4 percent of their annual income. Payments for student loans are automatically collected through income taxes too, meaning loan defaults are virtually non-existent.

    Nevertheless, despite German's exalted status, there are suggestions the country has not seen the last of tuition fees.

    Dieter Dohmen, director of Germany's Institute for Education and Socio-Economic Research, has said that many education ministers in Germany privately believe phasing out tuition fees was a "wrong move," and fees will be reintroduced by 2020.

    Scrapping fees in Germany sent student numbers soaring, universities are having to shoulder the cost. Angela Merkel has pledged to pass a "debt brake" resolution by 2020, which would stop German states from racking up structural deficits — if that goes ahead, tuition fees could quickly be reintroduced.

    Related:

    Brexit: UK to Face Cuts in Research Funds, Increased Fees for EU Students
    Who Controls the Past? Turkish Education Reforms 'Rewrite History'
    Hard Brexit May Cripple UK Higher Education, Benefit Other European Universities
    Tags:
    free education, universities, Brexit, loans, privatization, debt, education, students, Germany, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok