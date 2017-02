KIEV (Sputnik) — The association agreement was backed 89 to 55 by the House of Representatives, the 150-seat lower house of the Dutch parliament, on Thursday and will soon be put to senators’ vote.

A Dutch diplomatic source told Ukraine’s Unian news agency that the accord was likely to secure the required number of votes.

The Netherlands is the only EU country that has not ratified the pact after it was rejected in a non-binding referendum last April. The agreement was signed in 2014 to deepen political, economic and trade links between the European Union and its eastern neighbor.