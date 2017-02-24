Register
17:12 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Kosovar Albanians walk under the EU and Kosovo flags in the main square of Pristina on May 4, 2016.

    Slim Odds: Why Does Kosovo Seek Recognition by Russia, Spain?

    © AFP 2016/ ARMEND NIMANI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    517120

    Thaci's call came just days after the ninth anniversary of the unilateral declaration of independence of Kosovo, which continues to rely heavily on foreign donations, which have halved since last year as foreign investors are moving out, scared off by rampant corruption and political instability in Serbia’s breakaway southern region.

    An elderly Kosovo Muslim prays on the street in front of a mosque during Friday Prayer on July 1, 2011 in Pristina
    © AFP 2016/ ARMEND NIMANI
    Did Kosovo Try to Bribe Pope Francis to Win Recognition?
    In an interview with Sputnik, Serbian political analyst  Stefan Filipovic explained Thaci’s plea for recognition by a realization that Kosovo will no longer be in the focus of the ”Balkan agenda” now that the United States and the EU have their hands full with their own problems and have no time to deal with Pristina’s economic and political woes.

    “Five EU countries (Slovakia, Greece, Cyprus, Romania and Spain) have not recognized Kosovo’s independence and Pristina apparently hopes that

    Brussels will pressure them to recognize it. I don’t think this is going to happen though because the EU already has many problems on its hands. Kosovo’s recent bid to join UNESCO fell through and this came as another blow to its image in the world,” Filipovic told Sputnik Serbia.

    He added that Kosovo has always taken orders from Washington’s liberal elite who suffered dual defeats in 2016, first with Brexit and Donald Trump’s election in the US and another looming setback, now in France.

    “If [National Front leader Marine] Le Pen wins this year’s presidential elections in France Paris could reconsider its earlier decision to recognize Kosovo,” Filipovic said.

    Pristina-based political scientist Nedzhmedin Spahiju disagreed, hailing Hashim Thaci’s call to Moscow and Madrid as a sign of his diplomatic maturity.

    He said that Kosovo is not alone and that President Trump’s recent congratulation on Kosovo’s ninth independence anniversary was a sign of Washington’s continued support for Pristina.

    “I see this call to Russia and Spain as perfectly normal. Spain remains adamant [in its decision not to recognize Kosovo], but Greece and Romania are already showing signs of being ready to do so,” Spahiju noted.

    Kosovo Albanians wave the Kosovo flag during a celebration marking the 4th anniversary of the Kosovo's declaration of independence in Pristina on February 17, 2012
    © AFP 2016/ ARMEND NIMANI
    'Independent' Kosovo: 'Failure' of One of the West's Most Expensive Political Projects
    As far as Russia is concerned, during their recent meeting in Belgrade on Tuesday, the head of the Serbian Government Office for Kosovo Marko Djuric and Russia’s ambassador to Serbia Alexander Chepurin spoke about preparations for the next regular meeting of the UN Security Council on Kosovo and Metohija, as well as on joint action to prevent Kosovo’s membership in international organizations.

    This means that the chances of Russia recognizing self-proclaimed Kosovo are virtually nil.

    Kosovo, now mostly Muslim and Albanian-speaking, declared independence in 2008, nearly a decade after the end of a brief and bloody war with the forces of then-Serbia and Montenegro, and is recognized as such by the US and much of the EU.

    Russia does not recognize the independence of Serbia’s former province.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Did Kosovo Try to Bribe Pope Francis to Win Recognition?
    West's Recognition of Kosovo 'Thanks to Albania's Washington Lobbyists'
    Tags:
    political problems, economic woes, call, recognition, UN, UNESCO, EU, Nedzhmedin Spahiju, Stefan Filipovic, Marko Djuric, Hashim Thaci, Alexander Chepurin, Marine Le Pen, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok