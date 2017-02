© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov Kiev Appeals Court Rules Against Russia's Gazprom in Monopoly Abuse Fine Case

BERLIN (Sputnik) — He added that the company had to restore gas storage till summer.

"We are very interested in increasing gas deliveries from Gazprom this year. We have had a very cold January, the coldest in many years, so we have additional demand in natural gas," Seele said.

January 2017 was the coldest in 30 years in Austria with average temperatures of —6 °C (21.2 °F) and lows of —20 °C (-4 °F) in some parts of the country.