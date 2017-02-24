Schulz's 'Breath of Fresh Air' Might Stale in Wake of Upcoming German Election

The center-left SPD party has gained 12% since former European Parliament President Martin Schulz was nominated last month as its candidate for chancellor.

However, German politician and vice-chairman of the FDP party Wolfgang Kubicki believes that the current popularity of the SPD candidate won't last long.

"I assume that Martin Schulz's popularity will decrease again. For most Germans he is a completely blank sheet of paper. He has been a breath of fresh air: finally, a new face in Germany!" the politician explained to Sputnik Germany.

The German Bild newspaper estimated that the SPD now has enough support to build a ruling coalition with the far-left Die Linke party and the Green party, which are projected to score respectively 8% and 7% of votes in September's general elections.

In addition, another survey, carried out by the public broadcaster ZDF, showed that a total of 49 percent of Germans want to see Schulz as the next German chancellor, while Merkel is supported by only 38 percent.

However, according to the politician, the excitement among the population is very likely to decrease with time.

"We should first see how he deals with important political issues. We don't know it yet. And probably, the lacquer will peel off very quickly and his popularity will return to normal," Kubicki added.

© REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke German SPD Throws Support Behind Martin Schulz in Bid to Oust Merkel

Talking about the chances of his FDP party in the upcoming Bundestag elections, Kubicki said that one of the most important conditions for the success is the ability to identify a clear position and maintain dialogue with various parties, including Russia.

Replying to the question of what kind of strategy he would pursue in relations with Moscow, the politician said:

"First of all, I would try to relieve tensions, through intense contacts. And I wouldn't demand any preconditions, because they make meetings and conversation incredibly difficult. I also would not worry about the status of Crimea because my goal would be to make all boundaries more superfluous in general," the politician said.

"When we understand that that cooperation is better than joining coalitions with military potential… If we understand this and work towards it, then it would be helpful. And this can't be done through sanctions or threats but only through intensive personal contacts and cooperation," the politician concluded.