Register
15:40 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Tower Bridge over the river Thames in London. (File)

    UK Electoral Commission Launches Investigations Into EU Referendum Spending

    © Sputnik/ Dmitry Parshin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Britain Says 'Cheerio' to EU (459)
    0 7010

    UK Electoral Commission announced on Friday that several investigations have been opened for the 2016 nationwide referendum on EU membership.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Investigations have been opened into at least four campaigners for the 2016 nationwide referendum on EU membership, the UK Electoral Commission said Friday in a statement.

    Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron takes part in a human rights protest in central London on May 30, 2015 to demonstrate against the Conservative government's proposal to scrap the Human Rights Act.
    © AFP 2016/ Leon Neal
    UK Must Hold Referendum on Final Brexit Deal – Liberal Democrat Leader

    "Investigations have been opened into the spending returns submitted by both the lead campaigners – The IN Campaign Limited (‘Britain Stronger in Europe’) and Vote Leave Limited – as well as the Liberal Democrats, and Mr Peter Harris," the press release said.

    According to the document, the Commission has to further the spending returns of five other campaigners to decide whether to open a formal probe or not.

    The press release stated that the two lead campaigners and the Liberal Democrats failed to produce all necessary invoices, receipts and supplier details, while individual campaigner Peter Harris's spending return came in late and without the audit report.

    UK
    © Photo: Pixabay
    UK-EU Trade to Fall Back on Other Arrangements If Post-Brexit Deal Fails - Brexit Minister
    The commission also said that Labour Leave and the UK Independence Party "submitted returns with discrepancies in the way they reported the same campaigning activity."

    According to the Commission, 123 campaigners registered for the referendum, 63 for the Remain camp, 60 for Leave. The Remain campaigners spent 19 million pounds (about $23.8 million) in the period between April 15 and June 23, while Leave's spending in the same period equaled 13 million pounds ($16.3 million).

    The referendum, held on June 23 last year, resulted in the victory for Leave campaign. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of this March, thus beginning withdrawal negotiations.

    Topic:
    Britain Says 'Cheerio' to EU (459)

    Related:

    Results of EU Referendum in Britain 'Regretful' - Japanese Foreign Ministry
    Double-Edged Sword: No Ifs and Buts, EU Referendum Will Change Britain
    Europe Split as French Follow Britain in Demanding EU Referendum
    Itching to Get Out? Britain's Cameron Wants EU Referendum Next June
    Tags:
    spending, investigation, membership, Brexit, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok