Macron Denies Bayrou's Candidature as Running Mate in French Presidential Vote

"No, it is totally not on the agenda. This is not even his wish, he said so himself," he replied to the BFMTV.
In a surprise announcement on Wednesday, Bayrou said he had "sacrificed" his bid for presidency to support independent candidate Macron, who agreed to an alliance with the veteran politician.
A recent Ifop survey found Macron would beat National Front party leader Marine Le Pen in the May run-off voting with 61 percent against 39 percent if they both make it to the second round. The first round of presidential election is scheduled for April 23.
