UK Labour Party Secretly Looking for Candidate to Replace Corbyn

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Gareth Snell of the Labour Party won the by-election in Stoke-on-Trent with 7,853 votes against UKIP leader Paul Nuttall’s 5,233 The Guardian said on Friday.

"Stoke has rejected UKIP’s politics of division and dishonesty. UKIP’s claim to represent working class people has been exposed as a sham," a Labour spokesman for the party’s leader Jeremy Corbyn said as quoted by The Guardian on Friday.

Meanwhile the Copeland regional parliamentary by-election concluded with the ruling Conservatives’ Trudy Harrison coming ahead of Labour’s Gillian Troughton with 13,748 votes against the latter’s 11,601 on Friday.