French Greens Candidate Jadot Announced Withdrawal From Presidential Race

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French presidential candidate Yannick Jadot of the Europe Ecology – The Greens (EELV) party on Thursday declared that he withdraws his candidacy from the election campaign and supported Socialist Party's candidate Benoit Hamon.

"I am withdrawing my candidacy from the presidential elections to take part in a grand adventure," Jadot told the France 2 broadcaster in an interview talking about the agreement reached with the Socialist party.

As of Thursday, a petition, urging Hamon, Jadot and the leader of left-wing France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), Jean-Luc Melenchon to form a coalition and to nominate a single candidate for the French presidential elections, had over 68,000 signatures.

According to their latest survey, Hamon has 13 percent of potential votes, Melenchon — 11 and Jadot is at 2 percent, while Le Pen is leading with 26 percent, Macron is in the second place with 22 percent and Fillon has 21 percent.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off between the top two candidates of the first vote is slated for May 7.