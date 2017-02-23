Juncker: EU Against Hard Border Between Ireland, Northern Ireland After Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union does not want a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland following Brexit, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Thursday.
"We don't want to have hard borders between Northern Ireland and the Republic. We want the Good Friday agreement not being put under risks and we want land borders being as open as possible," Juncker told reporters after the meeting with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny.
