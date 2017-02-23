Le Pen’s Chances to Win in 2nd Election Round Down by 1%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen’s victory prospects in the run-off presidential elections declined by one percentage point to 40 percent over the past 24 hours in case she competes against independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, a fresh OpinionWay poll showed Thursday.

Le Pen is likely to finish second in the run-off election no matter whether she stands against Macron or The Republicans' presidential candidate Francois Fillon, however, in the former case the candidates are expected to have a 20-percent gap, while in the latter scenario the gap is likely to constitute 16 percentage points, the survey demonstrated.

The survey also indicated that the chances of Le Pen and Fillon to win the second round of elections had not been subjected to any changes since Wednesday, as Le Pen is likely to score 42 percent of votes and Fillon is expected to win 58 percentage points.

© AFP 2016/ Joel Saget Le Pen Remains Leader of 1st Round of French Presidential Elections

The victory chances of the three major candidates in the first election round have not changed since Wednesday, namely, Le Pen is expected to lead with 26 percent of votes, while Macron and Filon are likely to gain 22 and 21 percentage points, respectively, the poll showed.

The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.