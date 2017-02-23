Le Pen’s Chances to Win in 2nd Election Round Down by 1%

Le Pen is likely to finish second in the run-off election no matter whether she stands against Macron or The Republicans' presidential candidate Francois Fillon, however, in the former case the candidates are expected to have a 20-percent gap, while in the latter scenario the gap is likely to constitute 16 percentage points, the survey demonstrated.
The survey also indicated that the chances of Le Pen and Fillon to win the second round of elections had not been subjected to any changes since Wednesday, as Le Pen is likely to score 42 percent of votes and Fillon is expected to win 58 percentage points.
The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.
