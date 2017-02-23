Register
18:27 GMT +323 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A activist holds a NATO flag during a demonstration in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 26, 2004.

    One Big Unhappy Family: NATO Big Spenders Turkey, Greece Clash Over 'Red Lines'

    © AP Photo/ Oded Balilty
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 35320

    Ankara came "very close" to breaching Greece's "red lines" in the Aegean when one of its coastguard boats fired ammunition during an exercise, Greek politicians have said - the latest development in a long-running antagonism between two NATO members the bloc has failed to resolve for over 60 years.

    The incident occurred in Greek territorial waters near the islet of Farmakonisi in the eastern Aegean. Speaking on television, Greek Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nikos Kotzias, branded Turkish actions a "serious violation of international law."

    "Turkey should know we will not always be tolerant, that our response will not only be the one we gave then, it will be much harsher. Our care for the security of our country and its sovereignty is greater than in the past," Kotzias said.

    In a subsequent interview, Deputy Defense Minister Dimitris Vitsas said Greece had no reason to "generate artificial tension," but could not be "indifferent" either.

    "Our national independence and territorial sovereignty are red lines for us — there are no gray areas. We are ready and we have a plan for every possible scenario. We are not worried about a heated episode, but that does not mean that we are not prepared for such an eventuality," Vitsas said.

    Describing the country as a "nervous" power evocative of 19th century, post-Bismarck Germany, he said Turkey was "making a mistake" in believing Greece to be weak on defense — "international" law was on Greece's side, and it wasn't the "only instrument" in the Greek arsenal.

    Commenting on the issue, Murat Bilhan from the Turkish Asian Center for Strategic Studies told Sputnik that now that the territorial dispute between the two nations shows no sign of abating, both sides continue to take bilateral provocative steps.

    "The continuing uncertainty surrounding the islands exacerbate the already difficult Turkish-Greek relations, something that can only be resolved at the negotiating table."

    Big NATO Spender

    Kotzias' hawkish tone may seem at odds with Greece's post-2010 economic strife, which has seen the country's output decline by 25 percent and a quarter of the Greek workforce expelled from their jobs.

    However, throughout its nearly decade-long crisis, the country has consistently maintained one of the highest defense expenditures as a percentage of its GDP in all Europe — in fact, it was one of but five NATO members to exceed the "2 percent" target in 2016, and the second biggest spender behind the US.

    Moreover, prominent Greek journalist Paschos Mandravelis believes the threatening tenor of Kotzias is far from "empty" saber rattling.

    "These issues are not new, or small. Greece has historically spent too much on defense, and Turkey is the reason why. There has been hostility ever since Greece split from the Ottoman Empire in the 1800s. It's strange the two countries both joined NATO in 1951, but this all still haven't been resolved. The territorial claims should be discussed in the Hague," Mr. Mandravelis told Sputnik.

    Not a 'Small Quarrel'

    Tensions between the two nations have been particularly strained in 2017 due to a number of issues, including the Greek Supreme Court's refusal to extradite eight Turkish servicemen to Turkey to stand trial for their alleged role in the failed coup attempt in July 2016. The Court ruled the individuals could not expect a fair trial. 

    Kos Island
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Violation of Int'l Law': Turkey Warns Greece Over Military Drills on Kos Island

    Turkey has also warned that Greece's repeated military drills on the island of Kos amount to a breach of international law; the 1947 Paris peace agreement confirms the demilitarized status of the Aegean archipelago.

    Moreover, Mr. Mandravelis attributes Turkish intransigence to internal turmoil in the wake of the foiled coup — President Erdogan, he said, was cozying up to "ultra-nationalist" elements in the country. He expects the situation to "cool down" following the constitutional referendum in April. Nonetheless, he doesn't rule out a further escalation — and hopes NATO will side with Greece over Turkey.

    "This isn't a small quarrel, or just about Greece's defense — this is about securing the European frontier. There is significant upheaval in Turkey presently, and the major conflict on the country's border could end up threatening Europe," Mr. Madravelis said.

    Nonetheless, such hopes may be erroneous, as NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently reiterated Turkey was a solid ally.

    "Turkey has expressed, again and again and, most recently in my meeting with President Erdogan, that they are, they are continuing, or they will continue to be a committed NATO Ally and they contribute to NATO operations and NATO missions in many different ways…" Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

    If NATO is one big family with the principle of collective defense at its very heart, the ongoing bickering over national security between two of its members surely raises questions, reflecting poorly on the military bloc's name. 

    Related:

    Turkey, Greece Territorial Spat 'Can Only Be Resolved at Negotiating Table'
    Turkish Coast Guard Vessels Enter Greek Waters Near Imia Island
    'Scrapping the Euro'? How Greece Can Ride Out an Economic Meltdown
    Poll Suggests Four NATO States Want Russia to Protect Them From Security Threats
    Tags:
    Greek debt crisis, saber-rattling, Greek economy, defense budget, international law, military, sovereignty, NATO, Turkish Armed Forces, Dimitris Vitsas, Nikos Kotzias, Turkey, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok