Police Detain Eight Protesters at Paris Rallies Against Law Enforcement Violence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French police arrested at least eight people and had to use tear gas at the protest rallies against police violence held across Paris on Thursday, local media reported.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, the protesters surrounded about almost thirty Parisian lyceums to declare their support for a young man named Theo, allegedly injured by the police at the time of his arrest in early February.

A rally next to Place de Nation, which began in the morning, reportedly turned violent, with police eventually resorting to tear gas, when about a hundred of protesters attempted to leave the square via Avenue Philippe Auguste, while the helicopter was flying overhead.

According to the newspaper, two stores in the 12th arrondissement were plundered and garbage was set on fire in front of Bergson lyceum in 19th arrondissement and Voltair lyceum in the 11th.

On February 5, one of the police officers that detained Theo was charged with rape, and three of his colleagues with deliberate violence. Since then there have been a few waves of protests, some of them violent, in Paris or its suburbs.