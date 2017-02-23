Police Detain Eight Protesters at Paris Rallies Against Law Enforcement Violence

According to Le Parisien newspaper, the protesters surrounded about almost thirty Parisian lyceums to declare their support for a young man named Theo, allegedly injured by the police at the time of his arrest in early February.
A rally next to Place de Nation, which began in the morning, reportedly turned violent, with police eventually resorting to tear gas, when about a hundred of protesters attempted to leave the square via Avenue Philippe Auguste, while the helicopter was flying overhead.
On February 5, one of the police officers that detained Theo was charged with rape, and three of his colleagues with deliberate violence. Since then there have been a few waves of protests, some of them violent, in Paris or its suburbs.
All comments
Show new comments (0)