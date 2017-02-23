"Alitalia was forced to cancel 60% of its flights, both domestic and international due to industrial action by trade unions. The USB and CUB Trasporti trade unions, together with ANPAC and ANPAV professional associations have confirmed on 23 February a 24 hours strike," the airline said in a statement, posted on its website.
The airline stressed that the flights scheduled for peak times, namely, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time (from 6:00 to 9:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00 GMT), would not be subjected to cancellation.
Earlier in February, flights in the United Kingdom and Germany were also subjected to cancellation over the strikes, staged by workers, demanding pay rise.
