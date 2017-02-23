Le Pen’s Chances to Win in 1st Election Round 2.5 Points Up Since Early February

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen’s chances for victory in the first round of the French presidential elections have increased by 2.5 percent to 27.5 percentage points since early February, a fresh BVA-Salesforce poll showed Thursday.

"Marine Le Pen is credited with 27.5% of votes, [which is] 2.5 points more than in the beginning of February," the survey said, comparing the present results with those of the previous February 4 survey.

© AFP 2016/ Joel Saget Le Pen Remains Leader of 1st Round of French Presidential Elections

Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron retains slight advantage over Fillon since early February, namely, the former is expected to gain 21 percent of points, while the letter is likely to get 19, the survey added.

Despite the fraud job scandal that erupted in late January around allegedly fake employment of Fillon’s wife, the candidate has solid electoral base with 73 percent of supporters sure of their choice, the poll stressed, specifying that this is the best result after Le Pen.

The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.