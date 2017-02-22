French Presidential Candidate Macron Agrees to Form Alliance With Bayrou

© REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes French Centrist Bayrou Offers Alliance to Presidential Candidate Macron

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Bayrou declared that he would propose an alliance to Macron instead of running for presidency himself.

"The alliance proposed by Bayrou is about the values and the ideas, is part of a get-together process, which we believe in. I accept!" Macron wrote on his Twitter.

According to media reports, Bayrou set several conditions, including a law on the improvement of ethical standards in public life.

Earlier in the day, an Opinionway poll showed that Macron's chances for winning the first round of the presidential election grew slightly, but he still remained neck-in-neck with center-right candidate Francois Fillon, with 22 percent of the potential votes to Fillon's 21 percent. Far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen remained ahead of both with 26 percent, but was projected to lose the second round to either candidate.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off between the top two candidates of the first vote is slated for May 7.