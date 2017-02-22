Denmark Charges First Person in Near 50 Years With Blasphemy Over Quran Burning

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A Danish man aged 42 has become the first person in 46 years to be charged with blasphemy over a video where he burnt Quran.

"It is the prosecution's view that circumstances involving the burning of holy books such as the Bible and the Quran can in certain cases be a violation of the blasphemy clause, which covers public scorn or mockery of religion," Danish prosecutor Jan Reckendorff saidб as quoted by The Local media outlet.

In December 2015, the defendant, whose identity was not disclosed, burnt the Quran in the garden of his house and then posted a video on his Facebook page.

Article 140 of the Danish Criminal Code provides for the maximum punishment of four months in prison. However, the prosecution has recommended to settle the issue with a fine.

This marks the fourth time in history anyone has been prosecuted under Denmark's blasphemy clause.