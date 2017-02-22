Moldova Could Lift Restrictions on Transnistria Oil Imports

"The Moldovan side said it would take internal organizational measures within a month to ensure the functioning of the border transit point Slobodka-Kolbasna in the interest of business entities, including for imports of oil products to Transnistria," the press release read.
Transnistria, a region with a predominantly ethnically Russian and Ukrainian population, is a self-proclaimed republic that seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing possible reunion with Romania. The separation led to a conflict known as "The Transnistria War" that ended in a ceasefire declared in July 1992, although the issue is still unresolved.
Since 2005, the talks on the conflict in Transnistria have been held in the 5+2 format, which, apart from Transnistria and Moldova, includes the OSCE, Russia, Ukraine, the European Union and the United States as mediators. The latest round was held on June 2-3, 2016 in Berlin.
