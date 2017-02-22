Register
21:12 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Protest against TTIP and CETA in Berlin

    French Lawmakers Refer CETA Trade Deal to Constitutional Court

    © Flickr/ Stop TTIP
    Europe
    Get short URL
    09830

    More than 100 French left-wing politicians have signed a motion demanding the controversial EU-Canada trade deal - CETA - be referred to the country's Constitutional Court over what they say is an issue of sovereignty.

    Although the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) trade deal between the EU and Canada was passed through the European Parliament, it still has to be ratified by all the 28 EU member states' parliaments.

    ​A letter signed by 106 leftist members of France's National Assembly said the deal implied a transfer of sovereignty by signatory countries "beyond what they agreed upon in favor of the EU." The deputies had previously circulated a legal opinion from campaign group Foodwatch, which said CETA violated parts of the French constitution.

    The CETA deal — like its counterpart US-EU trade deal the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) has proven controversial because of differences between regulatory standards in the EU and Canada and the US.

    Opponents of both trade deals say that the EU has strict standards on protecting its citizens against toxic chemicals, hormone-ridden beef, hidden GMOs and all of the other harmful substances. They believe that a merged regulatory regime would drive down environmental and health standards as well as workers' rights.

    In the EU, under a system known as Geographical Indications, France and Italy have negotiated 42 exemptions each to protect many of their products including champagne, brie and parmesan cheese and opponents fear that CETA will put these at risk of imitations products being imported from Canada.

    Dispute Resolution

    At issue is the ability of Canadian companies to be able to sue EU governments through an Investment Court System (ICS), which is a separate commercial tribunal system from member states' judicial systems.

    Once an agreement is in place, if a company is able to sell its products in its home territory, but is prevented from selling it in a partner country — because of conflicting regulatory conditions — then the company may invoke the ICS provisions taking the matter to a trade tribunal.

    ​"It allows claims to be made only by foreign investors, is based on extremely broad foreign investor rights, and abrogates from the basic international law principle of prior exhaustion of domestic legal remedies. Greens are against such an unnecessary parallel system of justice which prioritizes private foreign investment over domestic public interest," a resolution from the Green group in the European Parliament says.

    Related:

    Germany's Die Linke Party to Bring CETA Into Election Debate
    Belgian Wallonia's Leader Rules Out Ratifying CETA Until Region's Demands Met
    EU Parliament's Approval of CETA Blow to Environment - Greenpeace
    EU Parliament Approves CETA Canada Trade Deal in 408-254 Vote
    Tags:
    trade agreements, trade deal, free trade, Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), French National Assembly, Europe, Canada, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok