BBC Announces Launch of TV Channel in Scotland With $37-Mln Annual Budget

LONDON (Sputnik)The new TV channel will start broadcasting in fall 2018 and its budget would include 19 million of pounds of new money and 11 million from the budget of the BBC channel, the broadcaster reported.

BBC Director-General Tony Hall said that the new channel would become the largest single investment in broadcast content in the region in over two decades, the media outlet added.

According to the broadcaster, the new TV channel would broadcast every evening and would show the content made in Scotland.

