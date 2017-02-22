Register
19:41 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Ban the Burqa

    Bavaria's Burka Backlash: German State to Outlaw Face Covering in Public

    © Flickr/ Beau Giles
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 57 0 0

    The German state of Bavaria has adopted a draft bill banning facial coverings in public places, the ruling CSU party announced on Tuesday.

    Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Hermann has announced a draft bill banning people from wearing facial coverings in high-security areas, from public events such as elections, areas of public service and educational institutions.

    "A culture of open communication is part of the liberal democratic values of the Christian, Western tradition. A communication exchange takes place not only through language, but also through looks, facial expressions and gestures. It forms the basis of our interpersonal coexistence and is the basis of our society and free, democratic, basic order. A face covering disrupts this communication culture," Hermann commented.

    The Interior Minister also announced a draft anti-terror law which will allow the police to monitor terror suspects with electronic ankle tags.

    "In the future, we will know exactly where such people are and limit their range of movement if necessary. If an offender damages the ankle tag, he can also be taken into custody. This is another measure to better tackle German and foreign threats."

    Police cars are seen beside a road block on an empty street in Augsburg, southern Germany
    © AFP 2016/ Stefan Puchner / dpa
    Bavarian Police Warn Fake Story About Rape by Migrant Making Rounds in Germany
    Bavaria's governing Christian Social Union (CSU) party holds 101 of 180 seats in the Bavarian state parliament, so the draft laws are likely to be approved. The party announced the burka proposal on Facebook, accompanied by a picture of an offending burka. 

    "Bavaria is taking action! Today, the cabinet set in motion a law prohibiting face coverings in Bavaria. Face-coverings are forbidden in areas of public service, colleges, schools, kindergartens, areas of general security and for activities such as elections," the CSU party wrote on its Facebook page.

    Facebook users had a mixed reaction to the proposal. Some were in agreement, some called for a complete ban in all public places and others accused the CSU of borrowing a populist policy from the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.  

    A commentary by Katja Auer in the local Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper linked the CSU announcement with forthcoming federal elections in Germany this fall, and portrayed the idea as opportunistic. 

    "Such a prohibition is not necessary in Bavaria. If fully-veiled woman appear in large numbers in the Free State of Bavaria, it is usually in the summer on the Maximilianstrass, where they spend a lot of money on expensive clothes. Very few of them will want to become a university teacher in a niqab teaching students, or apply for a job as an educator," Auer wrote.

    Migrants and refugees wait for their registration at central registration center for refugees and asylum seekers LaGeSo (Landesamt fuer Gesundheit und Soziales - State Office for Health and Social Affairs) in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Hundreds of Bogus Asylum Seekers Defraud Germany's Welfare System
    Bavaria's governing Christian Social Union (CSU) party is the sister party of Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and both parties have taken a tougher stance on migration since Merkel adopted an "open-door" policy in 2015.

    On Monday, Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) revealed plans to allow Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) to search the phones of asylum seekers in order to make sure of their true identity. 

    Around two-thirds of asylum seekers arrive in Germany without identification papers, and BAMF wants to ascertain their identity more quickly in order to facilitate faster deportation, officials told the Suddeutsche Zeitung, WDR and NDR news outlets.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    German Army Bulks Up, But Can the Bundeswehr Defend Europe?
    Germany Plans to Expand Armed Forces Up to 198,000 Soldiers Till 2024
    Germany Considers No-Warrant, No-Consent Searches of Refugee Phones
    Tags:
    burka, ban, immigration, Germany, Bavaria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok