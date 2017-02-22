Frontex to Hire 200 Staff in 2017 Bringing Total to 600 - Press Release

© AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris Over 380,000 Illegal Migrants Came to Europe in 2016 - Frontex

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Frontex, European Border and Coast Guard Agency will significantly increase its staff over the next three years with 200 new hires in 2017 alone, the agency said in a press release Wednesday.

"With the expansion of its role and activities as the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex is looking to significantly increase the size of its staff over the next three years. This year alone, the agency aims to increase its staffing level to 600 from the current level of about 400," the press release read.

The new staff will be mostly allocate to assessment and analysis, return activities, operational activities (land, air, and sea), management of pooled resources, liaison officers, finance and procurement, communication, and legal affairs.

Frontex promotes, coordinates and develops European border management in line with the EU fundamental rights charter.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!