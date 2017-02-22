Poroshenko Speaks of Threat of 'Full-Scale War' With Russia

KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Wednesday that there was a threat of a full-fledged war with Russia.

"The Russian military forces in the southeast, in Transnistria in Moldova, too, in my opinion, may at any time be used for attacking our territory, and threaten our borders … The threat of a full-scale war on Russia's part has not disappeared," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He also accused Russia of building up its military presence in Crimea.

The relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated amid Crimea's decision to rejoin with Russia in March 2014 and Kiev's claims that Russia interferes in in the Donbass conflict. The Russian authorities have repeatedly denied allegations.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Coup-Imposed Poroshenko Accuses Russia of Attempts to Stir Revolution in Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement, the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.