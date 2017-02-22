Finland Only EU State of 13 to Experience No Economic Imbalances

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Finland is the only European Union member state out of 13 evaluated by the European Commission not to have economic imbalances, the Commission said in an analysis published Wednesday.

Just out: Our annual analysis of the economic and social situation in the Member States. Overview: https://t.co/7BhZNUUX4b #EuropeanSemester pic.twitter.com/F1HJXHt0IE — European Commission (@EU_Commission) 22 февраля 2017 г.

"Last November, the Commission launched In-Depth Reviews for 13 Member States to analyse whether they were experiencing macroeconomic imbalances and to assess the gravity of these imbalances. The 13 Member States examined in depth this year were all experiencing imbalances or excessive imbalances last year… Finland is found not to be experiencing economic imbalances," the analysis entitled European Semester Winter Package read.

© AFP 2016/ Justin Tallis The Brexit Effect: HSBC Profits Fall 82%, More Sector Losses to Follow

Germany, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Sweden have been found to experience economic imbalances while Bulgaria, France, Croatia, Italy, Portugal and Cyprus have been found to experience excessive economic imbalances.

The commission is now expected to hold bilateral meetings with the member states regarding the findings. The EU Commission Vice-Presidents and Commissioners will then visit the member states to meet the governments, national parliaments, social partners and other stakeholders.