GENEVA (Sputnik) — Russia's envoy to the UN Office in Geneva Aleksey Borodavkin told Sputnik on Wednesday he would meet with the head of Damascus delegation to the intra-Syria talks in Geneva, Bashar Jaafari, later in the day.

"Yes," Borodavkin said, asked whether he was going to meet with Jaafari later on Wednesday before the official beginning of the talks in Geneva on Thursday.