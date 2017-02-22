Register
16:39 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Anti-NATO graffiti in Montenegro

    Montenegrins Calling for NATO Referendum Count on Support From Europe - NGO

    © Sputnik/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    NATO Seeks Expansion to Eastern Europe (333)
    0 8120

    A prominent peace activist said Montenegrins counted on the support from democratic European forces in their pursuit of a NATO membership referendum.

    BELGRADE (Sputnik), Victoria Mladenovich – The opponents of Montenegro’s accession to NATO who are calling for a referendum on the issue expect to get the support from all the democratic European and Balkan countries, Marko Milacic, the executive director of the Movement for Neutrality of Montenegro NGO, told Sputnik.

    "Even 68% of Montenegrin population that support NATO want to vote at a referendum about this question and NATO supporters are minority in our country… We don’t deserve to have a monopoly over [NATO bid] from no one, especially not from people like [former Montenegrin Prime Minister] Milo Djukanovic and [current Montenegrin Prime Minister] Dusko Markovic. Considering the sensitivity of this question… we expect full support of every true democratic force in the Balkans and EU," Milacic said.

    Currently, NATO members are implementing necessary procedures to include Montenegro in the ranks of the military alliance.

    "If the Western countries send clear message to Djukanovic that he no longer has any monopoly on the NATO issue, and that it should be a matter of free will, wishes and care about the future of Montenegrin citizens, it would be enough. If this kind of message doesn’t get to Montenegro, and if the authorities try to avoid the referendum, people in Montenegro will make their way in self initiative to take this decision out of the hands of the dictator," Milacic warned.

    On Monday, Milacic and his colleagues started a 12-day-long tour dubbed "Refairandum Caravan" during which they are scheduled to visit the cities of Kosovska Mitrovica, Skopje, Belgrade, Banjaluka, Zagreb, Ljubljana, Vienna, Prague, Berlin and Brussels and hold numerous conferences.

    Montenegro's Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic (R) shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after a joint press conference in Podgorica
    © AFP 2016/ SAVO PRELEVIC
    Really Difficult Choice? As NATO Member Montenegro Will Become ISIL Target
    Montenegro was invited to join NATO on December 2, 2015, in the alliance's first expansion into Eastern Europe in six years. Podgorica accepted the invitation the following day, which triggered protests in the Balkan nation. In late January, the country’s prime minister said Montenegro expected to become a full-fledged member of NATO before the next summit of the military alliance, anticipated reportedly in May or June.

    On February 6, Milan Knezevic, one of Montenegro’s Democratic Front (DF) coalition leaders, said the majority of the Montenegrin citizens were against the country’s accession to NATO, and a referendum on the issue would protect their interests.

    Topic:
    NATO Seeks Expansion to Eastern Europe (333)

    Related:

    Montenegro Hopes 'Russian Coup Plot' Claims Will Speed NATO Accession
    Trump's Administration 'Leaning' to Back Montenegro's NATO Accession
    Will Trump Open the Door to Montenegro's NATO Membership?
    Montenegro Authorities Fear Results of NATO Membership Referendum - Official
    Tags:
    NATO, Movement for Neutrality of Montenegro, Marko Milacic, Montenegro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Mexican Standoff
    Mexican Standoff
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok