Moscow Supports Search for Mutually Acceptable Solution to Karabakh Conflict

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow speaks for the search for mutually acceptable ways to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of earlier adopted decisions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

"Of course, we exchanged views on the situation in the Transcaucasus, including the current state of affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. Russia is in favor of continuing to seek mutually acceptable solutions to this conflict, in full conformity with those documents, which were signed with the participation of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents in recent years and the leaders of the three co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group — Russia, the US and France," Lavrov said after talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandian.

He said there was no alternative to the current format of co-chairs of the Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, populated mostly by ethnic Armenians, proclaimed its independence from Azerbaijan in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992–1994, during a military conflict with the self-proclaimed republic supported by Armenia, Azerbaijan lost control over the region.

The conflict escalated in April, with Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of provocations and attacks. On April 5, Baku and Yerevan signed a ceasefire in Moscow following Russian mediation, yet hostilities continued.

On June 20, 2016, the presidents of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia met in St. Petersburg where they reaffirmed their commitment to achieve steady progress in political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and agreed to increase the number of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) monitors working in the conflict zone.