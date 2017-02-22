Only Kiev, Donbass Can Name Mediators - Kremlin on Yanukovych's Letter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In a letter to world leaders obtained by Sputnik on Wednesday, ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych offered his vision of how to settle the Donbas crisis.

"The role of mediator requires the consent of all parties to the conflict… Russia is not a party to this conflict, so Kiev and Donbass should first come together in this sense," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov, asked for comment on Yanukovych's letter, noted that Russia serves as the guarantor of the Minsk ceasefire agreements alongside its Normandy format partners Germany and France.

Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement, the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.