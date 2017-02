MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Irish Times newspaper reported late on Tuesday that Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co-Ordination Center at Valentia received an alert signal from Russian vessel, being 260 kilometers (140 nautical miles) off the Irish coast.

The evacuation operation was conducted with the help of helicopter and Le Roisin patrol vessel.

The 34-year old injured man was brought to the University Hospital Limerick for treatment.